× Kernersville man charged with statutory rape of 14-year-old

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Kernersville man is accused of raping a 14-year-old, according to a press release.

On May 26, 2017, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a teenager.

Following a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville, investigators found evidence that Justin Ross Murphy had engaged in multiple sex acts against the 14-year-old.

Murphy was later found and arrested on multiple counts of statutory rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child and indecent liberties.

He was taken to the Davidson County Jail on a $150,000 secured bond. He has a Jan. 8 court date.