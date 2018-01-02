× Get a free Bloomin’ Onion at Outback Steakhouse on Tuesday

Thanks to the South Carolina Gamecocks’ victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Outback Bowl, Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Bloomin’ Onions at participating locations on Tuesday.

Outback Steakhouse ran a promotion for this year’s bowl game that offered customers a free appetizer on Jan. 2, 2018. If Michigan won, customers would be treated to coconut shrimp; if South Carolina won, a Bloomin’ Onion.

Michigan jumped out to a 19-3 lead but South Carolina came back and won the game 26-19.

Outback will offer the free Bloomin’ Onion to customers who say “Outback Bowl” to their server. The appetizer is valid at participating locations and is limited to one per table.

This is the sixth year the steakhouse chain has run the promotion for the Outback Bowl. Last year, Outback locations gave away 56,238 Bloomin’ Onions after the Florida Gators beat the Iowa Hawkeyes.