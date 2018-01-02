Carrie Underwood says her face ‘not quite looking the same’ after needing 40-50 stitches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country singer Carrie Underwood says in addition to breaking her wrist during a fall in November, she needed “between 40 and 50 stitches” to her faces.

Underwood revealed the information in a blog post to her fan club members on Sunday. She said the accident left her “not quite looking the same.”

The post read, in part, “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

omg is she okay? im actually worried now. i mean a broken wrist hurts but her face? i would hate to feel less confident over a fall that disfigured my face. poor Carrie. (carrie underwood wrote this btw) pic.twitter.com/R5A6mmTG6A — 🕊 (@slaymeclarkson) January 1, 2018

She ended the post saying that she is “grateful” that the injuries weren’t worse and thankful for the people who have helped her since the fall.

Underwood also says she’ll be in the studio next week.