× Beloved North Carolina teacher dies in kayak accident at Outer Banks

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — Students, teachers and administrators at Madison Early College High School are reeling after news one of their best and brightest teachers died over the weekend, WLOS reports.

Adam Worley was killed in a kayak accident in the Outer Banks.

Worley was in his second year teaching Math 1 to freshman. Students said he loved teaching math, but also was a good friend to them and really engaged in their lives.

Details of the accident are limited, but Principal Jennifer Caldwell said a recent photo of Worley was taken during his trip this past weekend to the Outer Banks.

Read more at WLOS.