Alabama to face Georgia in national championship game

ATLANTA — The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will faceoff in the College Football Playoff championship game next Monday.

Georgia defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in a 54-48 double-overtime thriller Monday night in the Rose Bowl Game while Alabama throttled the Clemson Tigers 24-6 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Next week’s championship game will mark Alabama’s third straight title game appearance and their fifth in the last nine seasons, ESPN reports.

Alabama opens as a four-point favorite over Georgia.

The title game will be played at Mercedez-Ben Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 8.