Winston-Salem man charged with DWI in New Year's Day crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man faces DWI charges in connection with a crash that happened early New Year’s Day, according to a press release.

Police say 38-year-old Walter Winfield Warner was traveling southbound on Silas Creek Parkway when his Dodge Charger crashed into several trees and rolled onto its side. He and a passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger, 20-year-old Mikayla Ruth Davis, was uninjured in the crash.

Warner was charged with DWI and careless and reckless driving.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway were closed for more than an hour and traffic was diverted around the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.