× ‘Time travel’ flight takes off in 2018, lands in 2017

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — A flight took off in 2018 and landed in 2017.

According to the Daily Mail, Hawaiian Airlines flight HAL446 left Auckland, New Zealand at 12:05 a.m. on New Year’s Day and arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii at 10:16 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The flight was supposed to leave Auckland at 11.55 p.m. but was delayed ten minutes, meaning it ended up taking off on Jan 1. The plane “time traveled” because Auckland is 23 hours ahead of Honolulu.

Reporter Sam Sweeney noticed the flight times and posted about it on Twitter.

Because of an unexpected delay, Hawaiian Airlines flight 446 took off in 2018 and will land in 2017. #timetravel pic.twitter.com/A5vesXmjqq — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) December 31, 2017

The tweet read, “Because of an unexpected delay, Hawaiian Airlines flight 446 took off in 2018 and will land in 2017. #timetravel”

As expected, Twitter had plenty to say about the odd occurrence.

Bring back lotto numbers! — John Rambo (@JohnJ2427) December 31, 2017