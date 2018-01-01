Teen accused of killing parents, sister on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- A New Jersey teen is accused of killing his parents, sister and a family friend on New Year's Eve, according to WPIX.

The 16-year-old allegedly shot the four people around 11:43 p.m. Sunday. The teen was taken into custody after arriving officers found his parents, 44-year-old Steven and 42-year-old Linda Kologi; his sister 18-year-old Britney Kologi, and family friend Mary Schultz, 70, dead.

MCPO running an ongoing homicide investigation with 4 dead in Long Branch. No threat to the public as it is believed to be an isolated domestic incident. More to follow stay tuned. — Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) January 1, 2018

The suspect’s brother and grandfather were also at the home at the time of the shooting but were able to escape unharmed.

The teen, whose name has not been released, is expected to be charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.