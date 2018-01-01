× Stokes County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday due to wind chill factors

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – Stokes County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday due to wind chill factors, according to the school district.

Caswell County Schools, Chatham County Schools and Clover Garden Schools are also operating on a 2-hour delay.

Check out FOX8’s closings and delays page, updated every five minutes.

People headed back to work on Tuesday should dress in layers as morning temperatures will be in the low-teens. Tuesday afternoon highs will be around 30 degrees.

By Wednesday, the Piedmont should make it above freezing with morning temperatures in the mid-teens and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs once again below freezing.

Friday will see morning temperatures in the low teens and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 20s.