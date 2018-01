GREENSBORO, N.C. — A water main break in Greensboro has closed a portion of South Elm Eugene Street Monday morning.

The southbound lanes of South Elm Eugene are closed from Higgins Street to Patton Avenue, city officials said in a press release issued shortly after 4 a.m.

Crews are working on repairing the damage. It’s unknown how long the road will be closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Water main break on South Elm Eugene Street. Southbound lanes are closed from Higgins to Patton Ave. pic.twitter.com/QT2F4pThBo — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) January 1, 2018