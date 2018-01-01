× Police investigate after masked man accused of robbing Greensboro record store at gunpoint on New Year’s Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after somebody robbed a record store in Greensboro at gunpoint on New Year’s Day.

Officers were called to Hippo Records at 2823 Spring Garden St. shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Greensboro police press release.

An armed man entered, took an undisclosed amount of cash and left, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a thin white male or light-skinned black male in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5’10” and wearing a gray/red jacket, red sweatpants, a toboggan, and a mask, armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.