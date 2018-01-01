× Police investigate after man assaulted with baseball bat at Family Dollar store in Greensboro on New Year’s Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating after a man was assaulted with a baseball bat at a Family Dollar store in Greensboro on New Year’s Day.

Officers were called to 2927 East Market St. shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Police said a 39-year-old man had been assaulted by an unknown suspect with a baseball bat. Emergency responders took the victim to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities have not released a motive in the crime or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.