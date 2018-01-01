North Carolina mother with cancer gives birth to healthy twins

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman who suffers from a rare form of eye cancer recently gave birth to two cancer-free twins.

Jessica Boesmiller, 37, told WCNC earlier this year that she began having blurry vision, which she initially thought was related to her pregnancy. But after visiting a doctor, she learned that she had ocular melanoma.

“Hearing the word cancer was absolutely devastating,” she said. “Did an ultrasound and told us that it was ocular melanoma. We completely had thought that we were going to get a prescription for glasses or something and be on our merry way.”

Just before Christmas, Boesmiller gave birth to twins, a boy named Mason and a girl named Piper.

Boesmiller took to Facebook Thursday night to announce the twins tested negative for cancer.

“Blessed Joy and thankfulness. That is what I felt when I found out the twins’ placentas were negative for melanoma,” Jessica wrote.

A GoFundMe account was started to help the family with medical bills. So far, the page has raised $33,268 — more than $8,000 over its goal.