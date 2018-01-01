× High Point man dies in New Year’s Day crash on Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A High Point man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 40 eastbound in Winston-Salem.

The crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. at the Thomasville Road exit. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Andres Serrano went off the road and hit a couple of trees.

A tree compressed the roof on Serrano and he was killed.

Additional details, including any possible contributing factors, are unknown.