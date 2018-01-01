Healthy baby boy born New Year’s Day at the Women’s Hospital is Greensboro’s first baby this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The New Year means new begins for some families.

Meet Jo-Shey Morrison Junior, a little bundle of joy that was born at 1:20 a.m. Monday at Cone Health Women’s Hospital in Greensboro.

He's the first baby born in Greensboro this year. Jo-Shey weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and is the first child for mother Robin Lawson and father Jo-Shey Morrison, Senior.

“I’m excited, just really thankful that he was able to make it today,” the mother said. “And that he was a boy because that’s what I wanted.”

Everyone is happy and doing well and the hospital even gave the baby a little tuxedo.