Food Lion recalling buttermilk biscuits due to possible listeria

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion is voluntarily recalling its homestyle buttermilk biscuits after being notified by its manufacturer that the product may contain listeria monocytogenes, the company announced Friday.

There have been no reports of illnesses to date and the biscuits are being recalled as a precaution after the T. Marzetti Company said there was a possible contamination issue with listeria monocytogenes at one of its plants.

Food Lion has removed all affected product from its shelves and is urging customers to return the biscuits for a full refund.

Customers can call Food Lion’s customer support center at 1 (800) 210-9569 for more information.