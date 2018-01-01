In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses financial resolutions for the new year.
Financial resolutions for the new year
-
Christmas sales look to be up this year
-
Gas prices going down
-
Lowe’s could benefit from new tax bill
-
Amazon set to launch video streaming service
-
Company chooses to expand in North Carolina
-
-
Gas prices continue to drop
-
Setting Realistic Resolutions
-
Aetna approves CVS merger
-
Starbucks releases its 2nd holiday cup
-
New Netflix email scam
-
-
Many Americans are expected to go without a pay raise this year, report says
-
New LIDL to open in Winston-Salem
-
Amazon looks at health care