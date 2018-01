GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A family was displaced and their puppy was killed after a house fire in Guilford County Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home in the 3000 block of East Lee Street.

The family told FOX8 that the puppy inside was killed but no one else was injured.

Additional details are unknown.

Crews responding to a devastating house fire on East Lee St. in @greensborocity. Family tells me no one was home, but puppy inside didn’t make it. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/UpvEbKeWK5 — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseNews) January 1, 2018