× Carolina Panthers release list of opponents for 2018 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have announced the teams that they’ll be facing in the 2018 season.

They include the regular NFC South teams in the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They play each of these teams twice.

The Panthers will also play teams from the NFC East and AFC North in addition to the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.

So, for 2018:

The Panthers will play the Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium.

For their away games, the Panthers will face the Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lions.

The order of the games will be released at a later date.

2018 opponents set 🗓https://t.co/iiEfD3FdQr — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 1, 2018