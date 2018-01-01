Carolina Panthers grab No. 5 seed, will face New Orleans on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — One week after grabbing a huge come-from-behind win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers fell 22-10 to the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

The loss allowed the Falcons to clinch the NFC’s final playoff spot and dropped the Panthers to the No. 5 seed. Now, after the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the Buccaneers, the Panthers will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the wild-card round next Sunday at 4:40 p.m. (The game will air on FOX)

Quarterback Cam Newton finished the season leading the team in both passing yards and rushing yards. 2017 was the best rushing year of Newton’s career, but he underwhelmed in the passing game, putting up only 3,302 yards with 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He had a passer rating of 80.7.

Playoff seeding is as follows:

NFC: Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons

AFC: New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills

Airing alert: FOX8 will be airing an hour-long Panthers special at 7 p.m. on Friday called “Panthers: Pounding to the Playoffs.”