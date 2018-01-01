A year in search: What we Googled in 2017

As 2017 comes to an end, Google looked through the analytics, crunched some numbers, and earlier this month came out with a video detailing the most searched terms of the year.

The list proves to be one of the most pointed indicators of the important issues the world faced, and the questions we had, and the things we care about.

Some of the world’s most popular search terms were worrying, such as “how far can North Korean missiles go,” while others were inspiring, like “how to help flood victims.”

Check out the powerful two-minute video above to see that we searched for in 2017.