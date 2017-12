GREENSBORO, N.C. – A water main break in Greensboro has closed a portion of East Wendover Avenue on Sunday evening.

East Wendover Avenue is closed between Cridland Road and North Church Street, city officials said in a press release issued shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Crews are working on repairing the damage. The road is expected to be reopened by 7 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.