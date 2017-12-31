× Police looking for man accused of robbing Taco Bell in Greensboro at gunpoint on Saturday night

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Taco Bell restaurant in Greensboro at gunpoint on Saturday night.

Officers were called to 2515 West Gate City Boulevard at 8:20 p.m. where police said an armed man walked in and demanded money.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and left, according to a Greensboro police press release. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.