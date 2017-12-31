× Police looking for man accused of robbing lingerie store in Greensboro at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a lingerie store in Greensboro at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to Priscilla McCall’s at 3716 West Gate City Blvd. at 5:30 p.m. where police said a man demanded money at gunpoint.

Police described the suspect as about 5’7” and wearing a mask, red jacket and blue jeans. Police said in a press release that he took the money and left. Nobody was hurt.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.