Police looking for man accused of robbing CVS pharmacy in Greensboro at gunpoint on Sunday morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a CVS pharmacy in Greensboro at gunpoint on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to 1903 West Florida St. at about 10:12 a.m. where police said an armed man entered and demanded money.

The suspect took the money and left, according to a police press release. Nobody was hurt.

The suspect has been described as a black male with black covering his face, standing between 5’8” and 5’10” and last seen in a grey hooded sweatshirt with a black vest, grey sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.