Gunman kills deputy, injures 6 others at apartment complex in Denver suburb

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A gunman shot and killed a deputy, and injured four other deputies and two civilians at an apartment complex early Sunday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

KDVR reported that deputies responded to a domestic violence call at the Copper Canyon Apartments complex at Highlands Ranch at about 5:15 a.m.

A gunman opened fire, hitting five deputies and two civilians. One deputy was confirmed dead and the six others were taken to hospitals.

The gunman was shot and is believed to be dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree reported receiving three patients with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s not known if they are law enforcement.

Littleton Adventist Hospital reported receiving four patients. The hospital said it could not say what their conditions are or if they are law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office issued a code red for any citizens in the affected area. They have been instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

