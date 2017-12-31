× Four people arrested after man shot and killed in High Point on Saturday night

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Four people have been arrested after a man was shot and killed in High Point on Saturday night, according to High Point police.

Javon T. Blue, 24; Dante A. Pate, 22; Tywuan D Jackson, 26, and Johnny D. London, 35, all of High Point, face charges in connection to the death of 38-year-old Charles A. Anderson.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Amos St. at about 8:30 p.m. after a man called 911, saying somebody shot his brother.

Responding officers found Anderson in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a High Point police press release.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he died from his injuries.

Police said the shots were fired from inside a home at 523 Amos St. as the victim stood on the porch.

All four suspects were detained inside the residence and several items of evidence were seized from inside, according to police.

The suspects were all jailed in Guilford County. Bond information and court dates were not immediately available.

This is the 21st person killed in High Point this year, according to police.

Anyone with any information can call High Point police at (336) 887-7811.