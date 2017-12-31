Cold weather will continue to freeze the Piedmont this week, residents should wear layers while headed back to work

Extremely cold air will continue to freeze the Piedmont this week.
On Monday, New Year’s Day will be sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 20s.
People headed back to work on Tuesday should dress in layers as morning temperatures will be in the low-teens. Tuesday afternoon highs will be around 30 degrees.
By Wednesday, the Piedmont should make it above freezing with morning temperatures in the mid-teens and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.
Thursday will be sunny with highs once again below freezing.
Friday will see morning temperatures in the low teens and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 20s.