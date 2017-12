Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Two people were treated for injuries after a vehicle went off the road and crashed into a guardrail Sunday in High Point.

Crews were called to Business 85 near the Brentwood Street overpass at about 9:45 a.m.

Both southbound lanes were blocked at the time, but traffic was passing on the shoulder.

Information has not been released about the cause of the crash or extent of the victims’ injuries.