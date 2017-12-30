South Carolina woman escapes from her handcuffs, steals deputy’s vehicle and crashes it into a tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. – A South Carolina woman is accused of stealing and wrecking three cars, including a sheriff deputy’s patrol vehicle.

WIS reported that Mia Thornton, 21, of Sumter County, faces charges of grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights. More charges are expected.

It started after the suspect allegedly stole and crashed her boyfriend’s car on Wednesday morning.

A good Samaritan then offered her a ride and the suspect grabbed the steering wheel of that car, causing a wreck, according to police.

Police said the driver then stopped to check the damage and the suspect drove off. She then crashed the car again and got out and walked, according to police.

The suspect was eventually arrested, put in handcuff and placed in the back of a deputy's vehicle. From there, she escaped her handcuffs and drove off in the deputy’s vehicle, leading deputies on a high-speed chase, which ended with her crashing into a tree.