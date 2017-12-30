× Residents outraged after a vandal breaks graves, causing thousands of dollars in damage in a small North Carolina cemetery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents said they are outraged after a vandal broke graves, causing thousands of dollars in damage, in a small northwest Charlotte cemetery, according to WSOC.

Police said the vandals caused $30,000 in damage to the cemetery off Rozzelles Ferry Road, where some of the tombstones date back to the mid-1800s. It is owned by a nearby African-American church.

“What did you get out of this? What purpose did it really serve?” asked Chris Thompson, who walks by the cemetery often.

A police report said sometime Thursday, someone knocked over graves, splitting most of them in two.

“I think it is a sign of the times,” Thompson said. “We don’t teach our kids respect no more.”

Read full story: WSOC