Police arrest man accused of robbing Motel 6 in Greensboro early Saturday morning
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a motel in Greensboro early Saturday morning.
Danny Andra Millner, 55, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, according to a Greensboro police press release.
Officers were called to the Motel 6 at 2838 S. Elm-Eugene St. at 5:15 a.m. where police said the suspect walked in, claimed he had a gun and stole money.
The suspect was arrested after a responding officer found somebody fitting his description nearby.
Millner was jailed in Guilford County under a $50,000 secured bond and has court planned for Tuesday.
36.036505 -79.793454