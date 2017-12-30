× Police arrest man accused of robbing Motel 6 in Greensboro early Saturday morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a motel in Greensboro early Saturday morning.

Danny Andra Millner, 55, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Officers were called to the Motel 6 at 2838 S. Elm-Eugene St. at 5:15 a.m. where police said the suspect walked in, claimed he had a gun and stole money.

The suspect was arrested after a responding officer found somebody fitting his description nearby.

Millner was jailed in Guilford County under a $50,000 secured bond and has court planned for Tuesday.