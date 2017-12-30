× Kernersville man who fired gunshots at TVs in Walmart in 2012 now faces charges of statutory rape

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A Kernersville man has been arrested and charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child.

Justin Ross Murphy, 25, has been charged with three counts of felony statutory rape of a child under 15 years old, three counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

The suspect has been jailed in Davidson County under a $150,000 secured bond and has court planned for next month.

In 2013, Ross pleaded guilty firing a gun into two flat-screen TVs and a wall at a Walmart in Forsyth County the previous year.

In that case, Murphy received a suspended jail sentence of 45 days and was placed on supervised probation for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a total of $4,746 in restitution, attorney fees and court costs.