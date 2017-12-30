× Fight reported at Four Seasons mall in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Security guards broke up a fight at the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro on Saturday night and one person hit an officer.

Police said there was a fight inside the mall at 410 Four Seasons Town Centre just before closing.

Greensboro police said as security guards broke up the fight, a large group of teenagers ran toward the area and one of the people involved hit an officer. That person has been arrested.

No other injuries were reported.