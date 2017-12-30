Community in Rockingham County steps up to help family after their home was completely destroyed by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUFFIN, N.C. – A father is still in critical condition after escaping a house fire with his young son.

The Lucas family home in Ruffin was completely destroyed by the flames, but thanks to one employer and co-workers, the family will have a place to call home as they work to get back on their feet.

"Everybody has jumped into help, it's co-workers, it's physicians, it's all the through the hospital, it's the community that has reached in to help, they have come from everywhere," said Lisa Brewer, a co-worker to Abby Lucas.

It was Abby's co-workers at Cone Health Women's Hospital that jumped in to help the family right away.

They posted to social media and networked through the hospital, asking everyone they knew for donations, to make sure they could provide the family with everything they would need after losing it all.

The house was donated by Shane Lucas' employer and comes complete with furniture.

"Every room, the furniture has been donated, we actually have more than we can put in the house," said co-worker Natalie Deal.

Nearly 50 people took part in setting up the home for the family and the donations have come from all over.

If you would like to help, an account has been set up at HealthShare Credit Union in care of Abby Lucas.

Anyone who wants to help can contact: