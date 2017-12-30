Claire’s retail stores pulls makeup products off shelves after report that tremolite asbestos was found in the makeup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The international retailer Claire's Stores Inc. said it took nine makeup products off the shelves following a report by WJAR that tremolite asbestos was found in the makeup.

The full list of products pulled by Claire's includes Ultimate Mega Make Up Set, Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set, Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact, Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set, Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set, Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set, Mint Glitter Make Up Set, Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set and Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss.

Tremolite asbestos, if swallowed or inhaled, can lead to lung damage and cancer, including mesothelioma, an aggressive and deadly form of cancer.

Claire's said in a statement Friday that initial testing found the cosmetics to be asbestos-free, but that "out of an abundance of caution, additional testing is underway."

"We have also confirmed that the talcum ingredient supply is from a certified asbestos-free European vendor," the statement said.