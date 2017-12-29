× Woman accused of damaging $300k worth of art, including Andy Warhol originals, on 1st date with attorney

HOUSTON — A woman is accused of causing at least $300,000 worth damage to paintings and sculptures while on a first date with a prominent attorney, according to KHOU.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, of Dallas, is charged with criminal mischief.

Prosecutors said Layman was on a first date with Anthony Buzbee on Dec. 23. Buzbee told police Layman was too intoxicated, so he called her an Uber when they returned to his home.

The woman allegedly refused to leave and hid inside the home. Buzbee found her and called a second Uber driver.

Layman was aggressive toward the second Uber driver, walked back into Buzbee’s home and shouted, “I’m not leaving,” according to KTRK.

Layman then allegedly poured red wine on his paintings and ripped them off the walls, then threw his sculptures on the ground.

Two of the paintings were Andy Warhol originals, according to KHOU.

Layman posted a $30,000 bond.

Buzbee is a high-profile attorney who led the defense in former Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s abuse-of-power case, which was later dismissed.