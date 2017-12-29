Winston-Salem student uses theater to express herself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Preparing for an audition can be tough. But, students like Sheridan Cooke help underclassmen find ease.

"In theater class, when someone presents a monologue, you always have the opportunity to critique them," she said. "You just have to know that you're helping the person by whatever you're saying. Hopefully, you give good advice, not bad advice."

The 17-year-old senior is president of the Drama Club at R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem.

Syncopate, the school's all-girl acapella group keeps her busy.

"so many girls were like, 'I'll tell my kids about prom, maybe, but I'm going to definitely mention the fact that we went to Florida for singing and were pitch perfect," she said.

Members competed in a choral competition.

But for Cooke, it's all about expressing herself.

"For me, it's always been the community of it," Cooke says. "That I have a group of people I can always go into the black box and forget about what's happening in my day."

