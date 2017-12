CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wake Forest defeated Texas A&M 55-52 on Friday at Bank of America Stadium to win the Belk Bowl.

The Demon Deacons found themselves down 52-48 late in the game but junior running back Matt Colburn ran the ball in for a touchdown with 2:18 left in the game.

Colburn rushed for 150 yards in the game on 21 carries.

Wake’s senior quarterback John Wolford passed for 400 yards in the game with four touchdowns.

