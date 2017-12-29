× Substitute teacher accused of having sex with two students, including 14-year-old boy

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A woman is accused of having inappropriate sexual relationships with two students while she worked as a substitute teacher.

The Zanesville Times Recorder reported that 23-year-old Darci L. Lake pleaded not guilty to nine counts of sexual battery on Wednesday.

The suspect worked as a substitute teacher with Maysville Local Schools in Ohio when she allegedly began sexual relationships with two students.

Police said the crimes started as early as Feb. 1 of this year and continued through early November. One of the alleged victims was 16 and the other 14.

The suspect was arrested in December and faces five years in prison on each count.

She was hired through a company that staffs districts with substitute teachers throughout the state and has since been terminated from the company.