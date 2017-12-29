× Police looking for man accused of robbing bank in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing money from a bank in Burlington on Friday.

A warrant for common law robbery has been obtained on 25-year-old Tyler Edward Worth, according to a Burlington police press release.

Officers were called to Carter Bank & Trust at 106 S. Broad St. shortly before 10 a.m.

Police said the suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a note that demanded money. The suspect took the money and left, according to police. Nobody was hurt.

Anyone with information about Worth’s whereabouts can call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500, anonymously to the Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.