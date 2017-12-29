× North Carolina woman charged with animal cruelty after authorities seize 153 ducks from her home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman faces animal cruelty charges after deputies seized more than 150 ducks from her property.

WECT reported that Cynthia Huber, 56, of Myrtle Grove, faces multiple charges, including nine counts of cruelty to animals.

Deputies seized 153 ducks and three cats from her home after executing a search warrant on Dec. 20.

The sheriff’s office started investigating after a local veterinarian contacted authorities and said the suspect refused medical care for a sick cat.

WWAY reported that the ducks were either disabled or injured and one of them was illegal to have. Two rescue groups in New Hanover County took the animals.

The suspect was arrested on Friday and jailed in New Hanover County under a $3,600 unsecured bond and later released from jail. She has court planned for next month.