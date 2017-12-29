× NC man accused of sexually assaulting 7- and 9-year-old boys

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old boy during the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks, WSOC reports.

Sunny Luangpakdy, 31, was arrested Friday morning in Gaston County.

He is charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of crime against nature and child abuse by sexual act.

Luangpakdy was dating a relative of the two boys. The Gaston Gazette reports the latest incident happened on Friday.

He is behind bars on a $1 million bond.