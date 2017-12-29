Mothers fight for justice after NC A&T students killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITSETT, N.C. -- Mary Dieudonne-Hill and Alicia Campbell are going into the new year more determined than ever to find their children’s killer.

“We gotta have some action,” Dieudonne-Hill said.

“I will fight until I close my eyes,” Campbell said. “I won’t let it go.”

It's been more than one year.

“The person is still out there, that really bothers me still,” Dieudonne-Hill said.

There still hasn’t been an arrest since 19-year-old Alisia Dieudonne and 21- year-old Ahmad Campbell were shot and killed at a party on Circle Drive in Greensboro.

The shooting happened on Oct. 2, 2016, near the campus of North Carolina A&T State University where both students went to school.

“I don’t know who killed my son,” Campbell said. “It’s because nobody wants to talk."

Dieudonne-Hill says the pain is still fresh.

“All her talent, all her love, and the last thing I had to say to her was, 'I love you,' and she says, 'Mom I’ll call you tomorrow,'” Dieudonne-Hill said.

Greensboro police say the investigation is still open.

Susan Danielson, public information officer for the Greensboro Police Department, sent this statement to FOX8:

“Greensboro police continue to investigate the homicides of these students. We have pursued hundreds of leads, but have yet to make an arrest. We are keeping this case in the public’s eye, with the hopes that anyone with information will contact us. Someone knows who fired those fatal rounds. By coming forward, that person will bring some comfort to the family and friends who loved both young people.”

Since the shooting, the mothers have leaned on each other.

“We FaceTime and we’re talking and we’re praying for each other,” Dieudonne-Hill said.

In the past year, they’ve spoken to students, handed out flyers and started the Facebook page “Justice for Alisia and Ahmad.”

“You see something, you say something,” Campbell said.

“If you have any kind of integrity and kind of soul, you should speak up,” Dieudonne-Hill said.

It’s information the mothers say might help spare other families the pain they're still living through.

“We don’t want another mother to feel the way we feel,” Campbell said.

Dieudonne-Hill and Campbell plan on throwing a Stop the Violence benefit concert sometime next year.

They also plan to raise the reward money from $10,000 to $20,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.