Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver to seniors in need ahead of cold weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It's about 10 a.m. and Curtis Patterson is making sure he has the necessities. He's packing coolers with milk, juice and bread.

Patterson also makes a stop in the kitchen inside the Senior Services Inc. building in Winston-Salem to stock up on prepackaged meals. He and his wife Elaine are regular volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program.

"I usually drive and Curtis takes their meal to the door," said Elaine Patterson.

On Friday, the two made 15 deliveries. Each visit starts with a good morning and ends with a nutritious meal delivered.

"It's not just delivering a meal. Meals on Wheels is also a safety check," said Joel McIver with Senior Services Inc. of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

He says when temperatures dip below freezing, it's important for workers and volunteers here to check on the elderly in the area need.

"I just delivered a meal earlier this week and there was no heat in one of the homes I went to,” he said. “They were using the oven to heat the home. When the weather starts to go down like this we know that there are seniors out there that really need to be checked on.”

As the Patterson's made their rounds throughout the morning, they hope their warm welcome will help people get through a cold weekend.

Right now, Meals on Wheels in Winston-Salem has about 70 volunteers that deliver meals and are looking for more. If you are interested, you can sign-up on the Senior Services website under the volunteer tab.