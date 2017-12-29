× ‘He’s a hero’: Man dies after saving fiance, family from Christmas Day house fire

ARLINGTON, Texas — A Texas man is being hailed a hero after he died while saving his fiance and her family from a Christmas Day house fire, according to Fox 4.

Jackie Gourlet said she and her fiance, 36-year-old Eric Chambers, were wrapping several last-minute gifts inside an Arlington home Christmas morning when she asked him to turn on the Christmas tree.

The couple went to the garage and just minutes later, Goulet’s 12-year-old son yelled that the house was on fire.

“He made sure my mom got out and he got my aunt out,” Goulet told the station. “She’s handicapped, too. So she was scared. He made sure she got out. And as soon as she was coming out the door, he was yelling, ‘You got Hailey?’ You got everybody?!’ And we’re like, ‘Yeah, we got everybody.’”

Chambers went into the home at least three times to make sure everyone got out safely. But then things took a turn and he “just dropped.”

“I was able to get him to walk two feet, and he dropped and said, ‘My face got burnt trying to get out the front door,'” Goulet said.

He was taken to a local hospital and died a short time later.

Goulet and Chambers had known each other for 17 years and got engaged just a month ago.

“He knew what he was doing when he went in that fire to get everybody out,” said homeowner Jeanine Gabriel. “I say he’s a hero, and he’s gonna be an angel on your shoulder for the rest of your life.”