Man accused of assaulting cashier during robbery at Burlington Food Lion

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting a cashier during a robbery at a Food Lion in Burlington Thursday night, according to a press release.

At about 10:58 p.m., Burlington police went to the Food Lion located at 2660 Ramada Road in reference to a robbery. Arriving officers learned a man made a small purchase before jumping the counter, assaulting the cashier and pulling money out of the open register.

The suspect left the scene on foot. The employee was not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.