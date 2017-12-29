× Man, 22-month-old child airlifted after house fire in Ruffin

RUFFIN, N.C. — A man and his 22-month-old child were airlifted after a house fire in Ruffin Thursday evening, according to Rockingham County Fire Marshal Robert Cardwell.

At about 6:40 p.m., fire crews responded to a home in the 800 block of Quick Road in reference to a fire. Cardwell said the 30-year-old man, identified as Stephen Shane Lucas, was with the child in the bathroom when he opened the door and found heavy smoke and flames.

Lucas and the child ran through the fire to leave the house and drove several miles to the Ruffin Volunteer Fire Department. They arrived at the VFD with moderate burns and were airlifted in separate helicopters to UNC Chapel Hill’s Burn Center.

Caldwell says there’s nothing to suggest foul play and the home, which runs through the Rockingham/Caswell County line, is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.