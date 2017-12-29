Local firefighters warn of frigid water as temps drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- "Even if you think, 'Oh, I've tested the ice, it's fine,' it's not," High Point Fire Department Captain Hunter Hayword said.

As the temperatures drop, dangers around ponds pick up. Ice is starting to creep across the water overnight and as the season gets colder, first responders want you to know the risk.

"If you want to go ice skating, go to an ice rink," Hayword said.

Hayword says ice needs to be at least three inches thick to be minimally safe to walk across.

"In this climate in North Carolina that very rarely, if ever, happens," he said.

Regardless, they're prepared. Around October, departments start breaking out the cold water response gear, including the "Mustang Suit" which is built to withstand freezing water. Hayword says a quick response is critical, because someone stuck in a frozen pond can suffer from hypothermia within 15 minutes.

"Shaking uncontrollably, disoriented and possibly unconscious," Hayword said.

Hayword says if you see someone in icy water, call 911 immediately. The crew practices "reach, throw, row and go" when it comes to these rescues. Reach out to the victim with a branch, throw a rope, and if that doesn't work, row out and dive in. Hayword says leave the last two steps to the professionals.