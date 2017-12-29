× Limited team owners could purchase Carolina Panthers, or sell team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Carolina Panthers spokesperson confirmed that limited owners of the team have agreed to sell their ownership when Jerry Richardson finds a buyer, WSOC reports.

Some of those limited partners could increase their shares and purchase the team themselves.

Richardson is selling the team amid allegations of workplace misconduct, which reportedly include “sexually suggestive language and behavior” and at least on one occasion, a racial slur.

Sports Illustrated reported that at least four former Panthers employees have received “significant” monetary settlements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by Richardson.

Richardson said he will wait until the end of this season to begin the sale process or entertain any inquiries.

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is among people interested in buying the team.

He tweeted his interest on Dec. 17, saying: “I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word! Retweet!”

According to Yahoo, Diddy is setting up meetings with potential investors. The website also reports that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick had a long call with Diddy to discuss forming an ownership group.